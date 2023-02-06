Kartik Aaryan jokes it took ‘4-5 producers’ to sign him for Shehzada: ‘Mujhe ek sign nahin kar paaega…’

While Kartik Aaryan continues his journey to become one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, the questions about his love life never cease. The actor, who is constantly assailed by queries about his possible girlfriends, featured on the latest episode of the Kapil Sharma Show, where his mother revealed that she had once found a girl for him on Kapil’s show. In the recent episode, Kapil asked Kartik’s mother whether she has been looking for a girl for him. She answered, “Last time when I came, I found a girl but she is not here.” Kapil said that the girl wasn’t here, “Woh chali gayi,” he said.

During the course of the episode, Kapil also told the audience that Kartik was producing his upcoming film Shehzada. He said, “Producer bhi ban gaye. Producer mann se bane ho, ya phir aapki fees itni bad gayi, apne aap ko sign karne ke liye producer banna pada? (Did you want to become a producer, or have your fees increased so much that to sign yourself that you had become a producer as well)?”

Kartik laughed and answered, “Aapne dekha hoga, producer ke bahut saare naam aa rahe hain, mujhe sign karne ke liye ek producer nahin kar paaega. Toh 4-5 lage, toh mujhe khud hi banna pada (As you can see, there are the names of many producers. It’s not possible for just one producer to sign me, it required 4-5, and so I had to become a producer myself).” He burst out laughing and pretended to shy away. Kapil then asked Kriti Sanon about her possible boyfriends and she said that there was no one as such and told him, “I meet you here more often than anyone else.” She said that she needed to find ‘real life’ Shehzaada.

Shehzaada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, will release on February 17. The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.