Koffee With Karan 6: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon talk about Sara, Sushant and Ananya

Koffee With Karan 6’s recent episode, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, was high on funny moments, unabashed statements and several tongue-in-cheek revelations. And having the last laugh was host Karan Johar, who left no chance to tease the Luka Chuppi actors with stars like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Sushant Singh Rajput and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Karan spoke to Kartik and Kriti about things like their breakthrough in Bollywood, dream roles and even nepotism. But more than anything, the entertainment factor soared when they spoke about their dating life.

Sara Ali Khan had openly declared her crush on Kartik Aaryan when she came on the celebrity chat show with her father Saif Ali Khan. Pointing at that, minutes into the show, KJo cheekily asked the million dollar question to Kartik – “Are you dating or interested in Sara?” Though the actor denied it, he added that he would think of that only after earning loads of money as Sara was a princess, and for the boy to be rich was one of the pre-requisites for Saif.

Soon, Kartik revealed that he did go on a movie date with newbie Ananya Pandey, pointing at their dating rumours. The actor also shared that he was good friends with Shraddha Kapoor.

Karan Johar then moved on to Kriti Sanon. He asked her if she was currently single, after breaking up with Sushant Singh Rajput sometime back. The actor said she never dated him and has been single for a long time now.

Karan revealed to everyone how he has been trying to be the match-maker between Kriti and Aditya Roy Kapur, as Adi found her cute, a detail that left even her surprised.

Later in the Koffee Shots round, Kriti, however, admitted to lying several times during the episode, to which Karan said he knows that. Kriti also said she would want Kartik to hook up with Sara.

Sara Ali Khan was omnipresent during the episode. That’s because during one of the Rapid Fire questions Kartik said that the best way to get his attention was by “saying good things about him on Koffee With Karan.” This surely left everyone recalling Sara’s confessions about him on the show, something that had even left Ranveer Singh trying to hook them up.

And that’s not all. In the gaming round, when Karan asked Kartik and Kriti to call a celebrity and ask them to say “Hey Karan! It’s me”, Kartik indeed called Sara. Though she failed to pick up his call when the game was on, she later called back. Karan instantly asked her the status on Kartik, and Sara simply said, “I can’t hear you, Karan,” leaving everyone in splits.