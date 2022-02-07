Karisma Tanna stuns in pink at griha pravesh ceremony with Varun Bangera, see photos

Television actor Karisma Tanna, who recently got married to Varun Bangera, had her griha pravesh ceremony on Monday. In new photos, Karisma can be seen in a bright pink saree, posing for the camera, while Varun is clad in a mustard kurta.

Check out the photos here

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married on Saturday (February 5) in the presence of their families and friends. They got engaged in November 2021, and had avoided talking about each other in public. The news of their relationship and engagement was confirmed by producer Ekta Kapoor, who posted an Instagram story with the couple. She also wished the two an “awesome future”. “Congrats Varun n karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” Ekta’s caption read.

Karishma made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She starred in shows like Kahiin Toh Milenge, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Adaalat, BaalVeer and Qayamat Ki Raat. She also participated in many reality shows, including Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.