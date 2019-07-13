Karisma Kapoor recreates ‘dance of envy’ from Dil Toh Pagal Hai on Dance India Dance

Karisma Kapoor recently shot for two episodes of dance reality show Dance India Dance Battle of the Champions as a guest judge. The actor replaced sister Kareena who was busy with the shoot of her film Angrezi Medium and other work commitments in London. While many photos from the sets of the show have been doing the round on social media, the Biwi No 1 actor shared a video where she can be seen having a dance-off with one of the contestants.

Advertising

In the video, Karisma and 15-year-old contestant Mansi recreate the famous ‘dance of envy’ between Karisma and Madhuri Dixit from the 1997 hit Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The other two judges of the show, Bosco Martis and Raftaar, look stunned on seeing them perform. “Super fun recreating #danceofenvy 💃🏻 with this cutie #DanceIndiaDance #DanceKaJungistan #BattleOfTheChampions,” wrote Karisma along with the video.

Not only this, but Karisma will also be seen shaking a leg on her other popular song, “Sona Kitna Sona Hai” with the host of the show Karan Wahi. Choreographer and judge Bosco will also dance with the 90s diva on her hit dance numbers.

After Dance India Dance, the audience will get to see Karisma on the digital platform as she will make her digital debut with ALTBalaji series Mentalhood. She will play Meira Sharma, a small-town mom, who is trying to navigate through the jungle of momzillas.

Excited about her digital debut, Karisma, said in a statement, “Out of choice I wanted to be with my family and children. When I heard this script, it was so interesting. The script was about today’s mother and it was so strong. Women of all ages and all those who are mothers will identify with my character. It is also something which I am going through right now.”