Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty to recreate 90s nostalgia on India’s Best Dancer 2

Good friends Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora will spill some beans about each other too.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 17, 2021 7:55:54 pm
india's Best Dancer 2Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor have delivered several musical hits in 1990s. (Photos: Instagram/suniel.shetty and PR Handout)

Actors Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty will be the special guests in the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer 2 on Sony TV. The dance reality show is judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Karisma and Suniel will be in for a surprise when the contestants will present a special act for the hit pair of the 90s, who’ve worked together in films like Gopi Kishan, Rakshak, Krishna, Sapoot, Baaz among others. The two will also shake a leg on some of their hit numbers including “Jhanjariya” and “Sundra Sundra.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Good friends Karisma and Malaika will spill some beans about each other too. Karisma will go on a trip down memory lane and get nostalgic about her 1996 blockbuster Raja Hindustani which completed 25 years this week.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor look stunning in this throwback picture, Ranveer Singh calls it ‘love’
karisma kapoor suniel shetty Karisma Kapoor shared a photo in her Instagram stories which was reposted by Suniel Shetty too. karisma kapoor suniel shetty india's super dancer photos (Photo: PR Handout) karisma kapoor suniel shetty india's super dancer 2 (Photo: PR Handout) karisma kapoor suniel shetty india's super dancer malaika terence geeta (Photo: PR Handout) karisma kapoor suniel shetty india's super dancer (Photo: PR Handout) india's super dancer karisma kapoor suniel shetty (Photo: PR Handout)

Karisma Kapoor had earlier taken to her Instagram handle and shared a montage from Raja Hindustani. She even revealed an interesting secret. In the caption of her post, she mentioned how the film’s popular song “Aaye ho meri zindagi mein” is one of her personal favourites. The actor said that performing the song as a ‘young girl’ made her ‘feel a rollercoaster of emotions’.

India’s Best Dancer 2 will air on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

