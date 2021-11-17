Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty to recreate 90s nostalgia on India’s Best Dancer 2

Actors Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty will be the special guests in the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer 2 on Sony TV. The dance reality show is judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Karisma and Suniel will be in for a surprise when the contestants will present a special act for the hit pair of the 90s, who’ve worked together in films like Gopi Kishan, Rakshak, Krishna, Sapoot, Baaz among others. The two will also shake a leg on some of their hit numbers including “Jhanjariya” and “Sundra Sundra.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Good friends Karisma and Malaika will spill some beans about each other too. Karisma will go on a trip down memory lane and get nostalgic about her 1996 blockbuster Raja Hindustani which completed 25 years this week.

Karisma Kapoor shared a photo in her Instagram stories which was reposted by Suniel Shetty too. Karisma Kapoor shared a photo in her Instagram stories which was reposted by Suniel Shetty too.

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

Karisma Kapoor had earlier taken to her Instagram handle and shared a montage from Raja Hindustani. She even revealed an interesting secret. In the caption of her post, she mentioned how the film’s popular song “Aaye ho meri zindagi mein” is one of her personal favourites. The actor said that performing the song as a ‘young girl’ made her ‘feel a rollercoaster of emotions’.

India’s Best Dancer 2 will air on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.