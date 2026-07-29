Karishma Tanna welcomes baby boy with husband Varun Bangera: ‘Greatest blessing’

Actor Karishma Tanna has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Varun Bangera on Wednesday, July 29. The couple took to social media to share the joyous news with their fans.

They shared a social media post announcing, “It’s a boy” and wrote in the caption, “Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… ✨Our greatest blessing is here. 🤍 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun ❤️🙏”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Neha Shupia, Sonu Sood, Bharti Singh, Khushi Kapoor, Smriti Irani, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jasmin Bhasin and many other celebrities congratulated the new parents in the comments section.

Karishma announced her pregnancy in April and had shared that her baby was due in August. She shared a few pictures with her husband along with the caption, “A little Miracle , Our greatest gift 💝— August 2026.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Karishma and Varun got married in 2022 in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony. The two had been dating for a few years before tying the knot.

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In an earlier chat with Hindustan Times, Karishma spoke about her wedding and said, “I wanted to pinch myself at that moment, if I’m really becoming a bride? It wasn’t sinking even when the haldi and mehendi ceremonies started. Till that point it was like it was just a regular party, we were chilling, Varun and I were the centre of everyone’s attention. But when I started wearing my outfit and the makeup began, I was like ‘Oh my God this is happening’. As I walked, I felt the butterflies. It was a cute feeling. They say you get wedding jitters, but I didn’t get any. It was just a beautiful feeling of starting a new chapter of my life with my man.”

Karishma is best known for appearing in television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkusum, and many reality shows like Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss, Zara Nachke Dikha. In the recent past, she gained prominence after appearing in Hansal Mehta’s Netflix show Scoop. Karishma has also appeared in films like Sanju and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.