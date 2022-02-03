Karishma Tanna’s wedding festivities begin, see photos

The wedding celebrations of television actor Karishma Tanna have begun. The actor will tie the knot with businessman Varun Bangera on February 5. The couple had their haldi ceremony on Thursday. Karishma posted a photo of herself as she decked up for her pre-wedding function.

In the photo, Karishma is seen in an all-white ensemble. She is seen sporting floral jewellery. Sharing the photo, Karishma wrote, “Happiness galore, the smile says it all.” Many celebrities showered love on the actor as she posted the photo. Stylist Ashley Rebello commented on the photo saying, “How lovely and beautiful u and it all looks.” Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan, Aamna Sharif and Esha Gupta left heart emojis on the post.

Other photos and videos from the ceremony also surfaced on social media. The couple twinned in their white outfits for the haldi function.

Karishma Tanna and her fiance Varun Bangera got engaged in November last year. While the two never spoke about their relationship, a friend’s post congratulating them revealed the news of their engagement. It was further confirmed by producer Ekta Kapoor, who posted an Instagram story with the couple. She also wished the two an “awesome future”. “Congrats Varun n karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” Ekta’s caption read.

Karishma made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She went on to star in shows like Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Adaalat, BaalVeer and Qayamat Ki Raat. She also participated in many reality shows, including Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She also made a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju.