Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding events to begin on February 4, here are all details

It is the season of weddings in telly town. Naagin star Mouni Roy is set to walk the aisle next week in Goa, and now Karishma Tanna’s wedding date is here. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner is set to get married to boyfriend Varun Bangera on February 5 in Mumbai. The two-day festivities will see the couple celebrate their union as per Gujarati and South Indian customs.

A source close to the actor shared that Karishma has been prepping up for the wedding ever since she got engaged last November. While they wanted a big celebration, they toned down the celebrations given the rising number of Covid-19 cases. As of now, it’s going to be a grand yet intimate wedding for Karishma and Varun, with only close family and friends around. However, a few of her industry friends will also be attending the wedding. While the pre-wedding festivities like haldi and mehendi have been planned for February 4, the wedding and reception party will happen on the next day.

Karishma Tanna has been dating Mumbai-based businessman Varun Bangera for quite some time now. While the two never spoke about their relationship, a friend’s post congratulating them spilled the beans about their engagement. It was further confirmed by producer Ekta Kapoor, who posted an Instagram story with the couple. She also wished the two an “awesome future” ahead. “Congrats Varun n karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” Ekta’s caption read.

Last month, the actor celebrated her 38th birthday and spent the day with her fiance. Sharing a sneak-peek of her birthday celebration, Karishma took to Instagram to share a photo with a caption that read, “Happiness.” She also thanked Varun as she signed off the post with “Thanku V.” She also took to her Instagram stories to share his birthday wish for her. Wishing Karishma on her birthday, Varun shared a loved-up picture of the couple. In the picture, he can be seen planting a kiss on Karishma’s forehead. “Happy Birthday Love,” he wrote over the photo.

Karishma Tanna made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She went on to star in shows such as Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Adaalat, BaalVeer and Qayamat Ki Raat. She has also been part of numerous reality shows, including Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.