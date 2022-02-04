Karishma Tanna cannot take her eyes off Varun Bangera at her mehendi, see photos and videos

Karishma Tanna is all set to get married to longtime beau Varun Bangera on February 5. The actor had her mehendi ceremony on Friday. She shared several pictures from the pre-wedding festivity on social media. She had her haldi ceremony on Thursday.

Karishma opted for a yellow bandhani lehenga for her mehendi function. Varun was seen in a contrasting coloured outfit for the ceremony. The pictures had the TV actor looking radiant and beaming with happiness. She captioned the photos, “Mehendi Vibes.” In another set of photos shared by Karishma, the actor looked lovingly into the eyes of her fiance.

Actor Aamna Sharif, who shares a close bond with Karishma Tanna, attended the mehendi ceremony and clicked a few pictures with the would-be bride and groom. A few videos of Karishma dancing with her friends at her pre-wedding function also surfaced on her fan accounts. She danced on “Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani” with Varun.

Karishma had also shared her haldi pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Beginning of my forever.”

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in November last year. Karishma never posted pictures with Varun on social media. It was only on New Year that she wished her fans with pictures of herself and Varun.

On the work front, Karishma Tanna was last seen in Kunal Kohli’s Lahore Confidential. She has also featured in many reality shows like Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She also made a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju.