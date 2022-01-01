Karishma Tanna thanks 2021, welcomes New Year with fiancé Varun Bangera. See photos

Karishma Tanna celebrated New Year with fiance Varun Bangera. On Friday evening, she dropped a post thanking 2021. “Excited for 2022. Happy New Year to you all,” she wrote as the caption of the post. One of the photos featured Karishma looking back at the camera while she is holding Varun’s hand. In another picture, Karishma and Varun are enjoying each other’s company in hills. As soon as the actor shared the post, her fans and friends dropped comments.

Karishma also shared a post wishing her fans a Happy New Year. “Good morn 2022. Love you my Instagram fam,” she wrote as the caption.

Karishma, who turned 38 in December, had welcomed her birthday with Varun. Sharing a sneak-peek of her birthday celebration, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo with a caption that read, “Happiness.” She also thanked Varun as she signed off the post with “Thanku V.”

Karishma and Varun, who have been dating for quite some time, got engaged in November. As per reports, the couple got engaged on November 12 in a private ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends. Their engagement was confirmed by producer Ekta Kapoor. In a video, Ekta posed with Karishma and Varun, and wished the two an “awesome future” ahead. “Congrats Varun n karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” the caption read.

Varun Bangera is a Mumbai-based businessman, while Karishma Tanna has featured in several television series, including the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actor, who won Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, was last seen in Lahore Confidential.