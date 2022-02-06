Karishma Tanna shares first stunning photos from her wedding with Varun Bangera: ‘Just married’

Actor Karishma Tanna tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and businessman Varun Bangera on Saturday, February 5. The wedding was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Before the wedding, Karishma had been sharing pictures from the haldi and mehendi ceremonies on her social media accounts.

Now, the Sanju actor has officially shared gorgeous photos of the celebrations on her Instagram profile, stating “Just Married” with a white heart emoji.

The candid pictures are as dreamy as you would expect. While Karishma was clad in a peach lehenga, Varun chose an off-white sherwani. The pastel shades played off well with each other.

Karishma and Varun got engaged in a private ceremony in November last year. But it was only on New Year that she wished her fans with pictures of herself and Varun.

Earlier, Karishma received wishes from none other than Minister of Women and Child Development and former TV actor Smriti Irani, with whom she had worked on the long-running Star Plus soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She shared an Instagram story and wrote, “As I campaign miles away I know you will be cherished and loved for a lifetime by a lovely young man. My love and blessings @karishmaktanna (heart emoji) congratulations. God bless.”

Karishma is also known for movies like Grand Masti and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Her notable TV shows include Naagin 3 and Viraasat. She has also featured in many reality shows like Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

She was last seen in Kunal Kohli’s Lahore Confidential.