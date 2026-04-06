Karishma Tanna announces pregnancy after 4 years of marriage, says her ‘little miracle’ is due in August

Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have brightened their fans’ Monday with heartwarming news. The couple took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the joyful news through a heartfelt social media post, featuring adorable pictures where they sport “mom” and “dad” caps and hold tiny baby socks.

Karishma Tanna’s pregnancy announcement post

Sharing the photos, which also features their pets, Karishma wrote, “A little Miracle , Our greatest gift 💝— August 2026.”

See parents-to-be Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera’s photos here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishmma Tanna B (@karishmaktanna)

Reactions to Karishma Tanna’s pregnancy announcement

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, who got married in 2022, have been receiving an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and industry colleagues following the news.

Maniesh Paul, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Maheep Kapoor, Aditya Seal and a few others reacted to the good news in the comments section.

Kashmia’s fans are also going gaga over the news. A fan posted, “Can’t express my feelings, this is the best year and the best surprise ever 🤌🏻,” while another added, “My Favorite gonna have mini-version ❣️🫢🫢🥹🥹🥹🧿🧿🧿🧿🥳🥳 Badhaiyaan.” “Been waiting for this news for a long time now and FINALLY 🧿🌎❤️ Big hug to mom and dad to be 🫂🫂❤️🧿🧿❤️,” wrote another fan.

About Karishma Tanna

Story continues below this ad

Karishma Tanna, known for her work across films and television, gained widespread recognition with popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Naagin 3. She further rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss 8 and impressed viewers with her strong performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. On the film front, she has showcased her versatility with roles in movies like Sanju and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Karishma also transitioned successfully to OTT platforms with projects like Scoop.