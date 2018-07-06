Karishma Tanna on her television comeback: People had forgotten how I act

Karishma Tanna was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster, Sanju. Karishma Tanna was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster, Sanju.

Either one remembers Karishma Tanna as Indu from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or the competitive finalist of Bigg Boss 8. With more than a decade-long career in the television industry, the actor is currently flying high with the success of her shows Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. The leggy beauty was also recently seen in Bollywood’s latest hit Sanju, where she makes a striking special appearance.

While Karishma evaded our queries of whether she connects with fantasy-based shows, citing she doesn’t get time to watch television, she gave her side to choosing the kind back to back. “See, there’s hardly any romantic shows on TV and these supernatural dramas are really popular in the mass especially in the interiors. Also, kids really enjoy these shows and they do get ratings for us,” she said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Recently the actor’s comment that Naagin 3 is as good as Game of Thrones made quite a lot of noise. Clearing the air, Karishma said, “I did not say we are already doing that; I am not blind to see what’s happening on television. But I really feel that we will reach there soon with so many producers opting to experiment with content. Also, I feel international shows have the advantage of time and so the quality is so good, we run against time to produce episodes. If that changes, I think we have all the capabilities to match up to their standard.”

We further asked her what kept her away from fiction shows for so long. Karishma explained, “The same kind of content. TV is really close to me and I love it but I just could not handle the same kind of roles offered to me. Acting is my career, my bread and butter and if my heart is not into it, I think I would never be satisfied doing it. I cannot work solely for minting money; I need to be really convinced. And it’s surprising that it took five years to get back.”

Her comeback did bear her sweet results as fans have been heaping praises on her. The actor, on her part, confessed, “Oh I was as excited as the audience. You see, since I came back after so long, many people had forgotten how I act. But I am so happy that they enjoyed watching me and even the makers. While I was doing a cameo in Naagin 3, Ekta loved my work and gave me Qayamat Ki Raat. It’s always good to be appreciated and I hope this stint continues to be a fruitful one.”

Qayamat Ki Raat airs on weekends, 7 pm on Star Plus, and also stars Vivek Dahiya in the lead role.

