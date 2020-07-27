Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner Karishma Tanna: My only fear was not performing to the best of my ability

Karishma Tanna said she is excited about winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (Photo: Karishma Tanna/Instagram) Karishma Tanna said she is excited about winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (Photo: Karishma Tanna/Instagram)

On Sunday, Karishma Tanna was announced as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actor beat Karan Patel and Dharmesh to take home the winner’s trophy, a car and Rs 20 lakh as cash prize.

Host Rohit Shetty addressed Tanna as his ‘favourite student’ throughout the show. And in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor said she is happy she ‘didn’t disappoint’ him. She also spoke about her journey and being trolled for not supporting her co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash, when she was down with an injury.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Due to the pandemic, the finale got pushed. Was that disappointing?

Absolutely. All that wait made me quite nervous. It has been so long that we shot the final task. I would lose sleep thinking who managed to win. However, I am glad it all ended so well.

During the final week, you kept saying that since you were the only female contestant left, you wanted to win. Was that a motivation when you performed the last task?

That did give me the motivation, but honestly, it added more stress. There was a pressure somehow given I was the only woman out there. I am just glad that I didn’t let my mother or my female co-contestants down. The win definitely became sweeter since it’s been long since a woman took home the trophy.

I noticed during the course of the game that you looked utterly disappointed whenever you lost a task. Were you there just to win?

(Laughs) Yes, I am a competitive soul. If I am on a show, I have to give my best. I think this is the reason why I never said yes to it for so many years. I was not confident or ready. This time, my mother pushed me into it. I really wanted to win every task I performed. This is the first reality show that I have won, and I am excited and emotional about it.

If you could look back now, which was that one task that changed things for you?

I think each task was a different experience. Be it underwater, height or creepy crawlies, I never differentiated. I wanted to give it my all. And as you noticed, I was scared of not doing well. The elements never scared me, I had no phobia. My fear was not performing it to my best.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale: Highlights

Tejasswi Prakash had to quit the show just before the final owing to an injury. Fans on social media pointed fingers at co-contestants for not stepping in as a proxy in the task. What’s your take on the same?

Everyone was a friend in the show, and if it happened much earlier, anyone would have done that. But it was the semi-final stunt. And she was a strong, tough competitor. It would have been unfair to her and others if we had performed for her. Honestly, if you are on a reality show, you are there to win not for money or fame. We discussed among ourselves and realised that we couldn’t do it at the peak of the semi-final. Even if I was in that place, I wouldn’t have expected anyone to do it. Yes, I did get trolled for it, but no one will even know what we have gone through in the journey. Tejasswi was such a great competition and whatever happened with her was completely unfortunate. Honestly, I would have loved to have her in the final. It would have been fun to compete with another girl.

Now that Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India is set to launch, didn’t you feel like participating in it?

Not at all. My body and bones are tired. No more competition and task for me now. Also, I want to bask in the glory of my win for some time.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 saw Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande, Ballraj, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee and Amruta Khanvilkar as contestants. It aired on Colors.

