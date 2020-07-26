Karishma Tanna wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Karishma Tanna beat Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Karishma Tanna beat Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

After almost a year of shoot, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 found its winner in Karishma Tanna. The grand finale of the Rohit Shetty hosted show was aired on Sunday on Colors. Apart from Tanna, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande and Balraj were the finalists.

Karishma Tanna had quite an interesting stint on the adventure-reality show. Touted to be Rohit Shetty’s ‘favourite student’, the actor aced most of her tasks and emerged as a strong contender. Being the only female finalist, Tanna had time and again mentioned that she wanted to win the show this year. Throughout the season, the audience was left in splits as a gorilla was shown to have fallen in love with the actor, who tried her best to keep a safe distance from him.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was shot in Bulgaria last year on a 40-day schedule. While it started airing from February 22, it went off air after shoots were restricted following the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The makers did not want to exhaust the episodes without shooting the finale. Airing of new episodes resumed earlier this month.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale: Highlights

Apart from Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande and Balraj, the other contestants this season were Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee and Amruta Khanvilkar. Prakash, who host Rohit Shetty had declared as a finalist quite early in the competition, had to, unfortunately, bow out of the show during the semi-finale owing to an injury.

The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was shot last week in Filmcity. Having met the contestants after a long time, host Rohit Shetty had a lot of fun activities and tasks for them. He also announced the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, a special mini-series featuring past contestants. The eight-episode show will air from August 1 on weekends. As Shetty was busy with prior commitments, Farah Khan will be seen taking charge of the first two episodes.

