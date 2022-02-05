Karishma Tanna ties the knot with Varun Bangera, see their first photos

Television actor Karishma Tanna tied the knot with her long time beau Varun Bangera in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. The wedding took place in the presence of their friends and family members. Choreographer Terence Lewis, who was one of the guests at the wedding, shared a video on his Instagram account, introducing the couple as Mr and Mrs Bangera. “And just like that Karishma gets hitched to the man Varun,” he wrote over the screen. He also wished the two all the best for their journey ahead. In another video, Karishma and Varun were seen cutting their wedding cake as the song “Din Shagna” played in the background.

Karishma wore a pink lehenga for the wedding, while Varun opted for a white sherwani and matched his turban with her pink lehenga.

Check out photos and videos:

Karishma Tanna got married on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karishma Tanna got married on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The couple posed with each other for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The couple posed with each other for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s a candid photo of Varun and Karishma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Here’s a candid photo of Varun and Karishma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A happy picture of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera. (Photo: Terrence Lewis/Instagram) A happy picture of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera. (Photo: Terrence Lewis/Instagram)

A fairytale moment from Karishma and Varun’s wedding. (Photo: Terence Lewis/Instagram) A fairytale moment from Karishma and Varun’s wedding. (Photo: Terence Lewis/Instagram)

Earlier this week, Karishma treated her fans to adorable videos from her sangeet and mehendi ceremony.

Karishma Tanna and her fiance Varun Bangera got engaged in November 2021. The two refrained from talking about each other in public. In fact, Karishma Tanna also did not share any information on her Instagram account.

The news of their relationship and engagement was confirmed by producer Ekta Kapoor, who posted an Instagram story with the couple. She also wished the two an “awesome future”. “Congrats Varun n karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” Ekta’s caption read.

Karishma made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She went on to star in shows like Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Adaalat, BaalVeer and Qayamat Ki Raat. She also participated in many reality shows, including Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.