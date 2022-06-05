Karishma Tanna celebrates 4 months of marriage with proposal video featuring husband Varun Bangera. Watch

Karishma Tanna on Sunday celebrated four months of being married to Varun Bangera. The two tied the knot on February 5 this year. Celebrating the occasion, Karishma Tanna shared a video in which she shared a glimpse of how Varun planned a perfect proposal. The video shows Karishma returning from her paragliding trip. As soon as she lands, she finds Varun on his knees, asking her to marry him. As soon as he popped the question, Karishma is seen welling up in the video. She also flaunted her ring.

Sharing the video, Karishma wrote, “Happy 4 months Baby” with hashtags that read ‘gratitude’ and ‘grateful.’ Esha Gupta, Dalljiet Kaur and others congratulated the couple on their four-month anniversary. Fans also dropped adorable comments for the couple. “Congrats kishu on your 4 month anniversary may you both be happy in your life all great wishes for you,” a comment read. A fan mentioned, “Best wishes for both of you in togetherness!!”

Karishma and Varun got married after dating each other for a couple of years. Their wedding was a private ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. Earlier this year, Tanna spoke to Hindustan Times about her wedding.

She said she was “actually looking forward to becoming a Mrs.” “They say acche kaam mein waqt lagta hai, and I felt that. It happened to a man I really loved,” she gushed.

Talking about the moment when she walked the aisle, Tanna added, “I wanted to pinch myself at that moment, if I’m really becoming a bride? It wasn’t sinking even when the haldi and mehendi ceremonies started. Till that point it was like it was just a regular party, we were chilling, Varun and I were the centre of everyone’s attention. But when I started wearing my outfit and the makeup began, I was like ‘Oh my God this is happening’. As I walked, I felt the butterflies. It was a cute feeling. They say you get wedding jitters, but I didn’t get any. It was just a beautiful feeling of starting a new chapter of my life with my man.”

Karishma was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Guilty Minds.