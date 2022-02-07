Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera cannot takes their eyes off each other in wedding video. Watch

Actor Karishma Tanna took fans inside her wedding ceremony by sharing an intimate video from her D-day on Instagram. Karishma tied the knot with Varun Bangera on February 5 in the presence of close family members and friends.

The teaser from Karishma’s wedding video depicts fun moments from the marriage, with the actor revealing how she was excited for Varun’s reaction when he sees her for the first time in the wedding outfit. Even Varun called it the most special moment for him. In the video, Karishma reveals that Varun became that missing piece in the jigsaw puzzle of her life and made it whole.

While Karishma wore a pink lehenga for the wedding, Varun opted for a white sherwani and matched his turban with her pink lehenga. Actors Aamna Sharif and Anita Hassanandani, and choreographer Terence Lewis attended the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies.

In another video doing the rounds from the newlyweds’ reception party, Karishma is seen dancing to Pushpa’s viral track “Oo Antava” featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in November last year. Though the two kept their relationship private, Karishma wished her fans with pictures of herself and Varun on the New Year.

Karishma made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She went on to star in shows like Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Adaalat, BaalVeer and Qayamat Ki Raat. She also participated in many reality shows, including Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.