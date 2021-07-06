Karenvir Bohra’s wife and kids back home after 9 months, get a warm welcome

Karenvir Bohra, who was in Canada with his wife and kids, has returned home. The actor and his wife welcomed their third child, daughter Gia, while in Canada. As they returned, they received a warm welcome from Bohra’s neighbours.

The Naagin 2 actor shared a video on Instagram where his wife and three daughters come out of the elevator only to be surprised with their home decorated with flowers. His neighbours wrote ‘Welcome Home Vienna, Bella and Gia’ with flower petals on the floor. Soon, Karenvir’s mother also welcomed the family home with a small puja ceremony.

Sharing the video, the actor said it feels good to be back and thanked his neighbours. He wrote, “Returning home after 9 months and came to such a beautiful warm welcome by mommie and daddy… and thanks to our neighbours Vidya sunil and their children for decorating this lobby for us…you guys are awesome…Feels good to be back.”

Teejay also shared a photo with her husband and little girls on Instagram. Dressed in matching red Canada t-shirts, the family posed together. She captioned the photo, “#TeamCanada has landed in Bombay.. A little tired, a lot jetlagged, but happy to be home.. our other home! 😄❤️ PS: Little late but #happycanadaday! And happy #4thofjuly to our #American friends! 😊 (Catching up on posting in the next few days.)”

Karenvir Bohra was recently in news after his upcoming film Kutub Minar received an honourable mention at the Berlin Indie Film Festival. While talking about the same with indianexpress.com, he had mentioned that he was looking forward to getting back home soon with his kids.

Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third child in December last year. In a statement, the actor had shared his excitement of welcoming the newest member home. “Hamare ghar pe ab teen deviyan aayi hai! Lakshmi, Saraswati and now Paravati! I am proud to be a father to three beautiful daughters! Teejay and I over the moon to have this lovely angel in our lives. Bella and Vienna are also very excited to welcome home their baby sister. The feeling is amazing, and we are all on top of the world as it’s now going to be an absolute full house!” he said.

The couple had welcomed their twins Bella and Vienna in 2016. Karenvir had said in a lighter vein that he has his own set of Charlie’s Angels.