Karenvir Bohra says he is ‘so happy’ as Mouni Roy gears up to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

Actor Mouni Roy is reportedly set to tie the knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar this month. The couple is set to have a beach wedding in Goa on January 27. According to reports, close friends have already received their invites but they have been asked to not talk about it. Her Naagin 2 co-star Karenvir Bohra, however, expressed his excitement about the impending wedding.

“I got to know this amazing news and I am so happy for Mouni. I don’t think she ever worried and she just waited. They say that the love that you always seek will come to you at the right time and right place and with the right person. What’s meant to be will be, and it will be the love you always wanted. And it came true,” he told IndiaToday.

The actor said that Mouni being happy is ‘the most important part’, and added that he was ‘really happy about it’.

Mouni Roy celebrated her bachelorette party in Goa last month with all her girlfriends. While the couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship, Dubai-based Suraj often posts pictures of Mouni on his Instagram account. Mouni, on her part, keeps sharing photos from her time in Dubai.

On the work front, Mouni Roy is looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.