Kareena Kapoor all set to make her TV debut with Dance India Dance 7, see video

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her television debut with reality show Dance India Dance. She will be accompanied by Raftaar and Bosco Martis as the co-judges. The seventh season has been titled Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Talks with Kareena Kapoor had been going on for a long time. However, it was only recently that the deal got finalised. She seems to be quite excited about her stint as a judge, while the team is also looking forward to having Bebo on board.”

Zee TV on Sunday released the promo of the new season. Looking extremely glamorous, Kareena Kapoor is seen matching steps with Raftaar and Bosco as they invite contestants for the ‘dance ka jungistaan.’ Raftaar and Bosco, while indulging in a little arm wrestle, also state that the season won’t be a battle but a war.

The season of Dance India Dance will see the contestants being divided into four teams as per regions. The four groups have been named South Ke Thalaivas, East Ke Tigers, North Ke Nawabs and West Ke Singhams. Popular choreographers Bhawna Khanduja, Sneha Kapoor, Palden Lama Mawroh and Paul Cardoz will be seen as coaches of the teams.

Dance India Dance launched in 2009 and has already aired six seasons, along with multiple seasons of its spin-off DID Li’l Masters and DID Super Moms. The original judges of the show were Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Remo Dsouza. The following seasons were judged by choreographers like Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, Shruti Merchant among more.

The dance reality show has also featured Bollywood stalwart Mithun Chakraborty as the ‘grandmaster’ in every season. His distinct style of saying ‘kya baat, kya baat, kya baat’, while complimenting contestants has also become quite popular.

Dance India Dance has given some of the best dancing talents to the industry. From Shakti Mohan, Salman Yussuf Khan, Dharmesh, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak among more, the contestants have made a mark in the dance world.

Interestingly, just before Kareena Kapoor makes her TV debut, husband Saif Ali Khan also made his presence felt on the mall screen. Saif was recently part of a special promotional video for Dipika Kakar’s upcoming daily Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions will launch sometime later next month.