Kareena Kapoor thinks the Taimur doll looks like Chucky

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has become so famous that there is doll modelled on him. However, Kareena doesn’t think the doll looks like her son at all. In fact, she compared the Taimur doll with the evil doll Chucky of Child’s Play fame.

On Koffee With Karan season 6 finale episode, Kareena spoke about how she is actually scared of the attention Taimur gets from the paparazzi. She said apart from thinking that the world does nothing but takes photographs of him, the kid might decide to slap the paparazzi one fine day if he won’t find his photo.

“If his photograph is not taken, he might decide to like slap me or the paps and say, ‘where is my picture?’ That is the fear we have.”

When Karan Johar asked Kareena about the Taimur doll, the actor said, “I am sorry to say that (Taimur doll) looks like Chucky The Doll and that doesn’t look like Taimur Ali Khan at all. (The doll) has strange blue eyes, some scruffy hair and the blue collar does not make him my son.”

Coming back to the paparazzi and the attention Taimur Ali Khan gets, Kareena Kapoor said she and husband Saif Ali Khan will do everything that they can to not let the attention hamper their son’s life and childhood.

When Karan remarked that Taimur has started responding to the paparazzi, Kareena said, “He waves back because now he understands that everybody calls him. He is a friendly child. Yeah, we are scared about it (the attention). We don’t know. We are just going to do our best. There is no blue print plan that okay this is what we are going to do. I cannot stop him from going out. I cannot stop him from going to play school. I can request the paps not to take his picture. That is about it.”

The actor added, “What nurturing and upbringing we give to them at home is what matters.”