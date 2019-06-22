Kareena Kapoor Khan: Dance India Dance 7 is a show about emotions

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan will make her television debut with Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions. While Raftaar and Bosco Martis will give her company on the judges’ panel, Karan Wahi has now replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar as the host of the show.

The seventh season of the dance reality show will see contestants being divided into four teams as per regions. The groups have been named South Ke Thalaivas, East Ke Tigers, North Ke Nawabs and West Ke Singhams. Popular choreographers Bhawna Khanduja, Sneha Kapoor, Palden Lama Mawroh and Paul Cardoz will be each seen as the coaches of the teams.

At the launch of DID: Battle of Champions, Kareena Kapoor Khan sat down with a group of journalists to talk about venturing into the small screen. The diva shared that while she is nervous about being a judge, she is confident that the audience will enjoy her on the show. Kareena shared, “Fans have accepted me in whatever I have done, and they know who Kareena is, so I am not worried about their reaction. I have always believed in taking decisions more from my heart than mind. And this show is all about emotions. People come from various backgrounds and they just need a little push to do wonders in life. I will be a friend to them. Bosco can keep a check on the technical part, and be the strict judge (laughs).”

When asked how her family reacted to her decision of being a judge, she said, “Well my parents have always been so supportive of me doing anything. Saif (Ali Khan) was a little nervous about how will I manage the hectic timings. But he told me, ‘you are a star, you will do everything’.”

Kareena Kapoor further confessed that according to husband Saif, she is quite an overprotective mother. And on being quizzed whether their son Taimur Ali Khan has shown any inclination towards dance, she said, “He is too young. He does show interest in dance a bit but at this age, kids want to do everything. So, there’s still time to know what his actual interests are.”

The Veere Di Wedding actor has always had popular dance numbers in her films. Talking about the same, she said, “In my career span, I have done different dance forms. Be it “Chammak Challo” or “Fevicol”, each had a different flavour. And while nobody talks much about it, for me all songs of Asoka were beautiful. There was “Raat Ka Nasha,” “San Sanana San” and even “Kaanch Ki Gudiya.” I feel I have been really lucky with all my songs and choreographers. They are all very special. But if I have to pick just one, I would say “Yeh Ishq” from Jab We Met. It was such a beautiful song and maybe the first of a free-spirited song in Bollywood. Also, not many know, we shot it at minus two-degree temperature.”

While the diva is set to make her television debut, the conversation steered towards B-town actors stepping into the digital space. Recently, Saif also made his digital debut with Sacred Games, and Bebo too shared that she would be open to good opportunities.

“The boundaries between the different mediums have been crossed now. I always say never say never. You never know what comes next and which one goes on to click. We never knew Sacred Games will become such a big success. Saif picked it only because he had conviction in the story. And now we even have Meryl Streep on Netflix. If something like Sacred Games or Delhi Crime comes my way, I would be super excited to do it,” she said.

On the films front, Kareena will next be seen in Angrezi Medium 2 with Irrfan and Karan Johar’s multi-cast magnum opus drama Takht. Giving more insight into her future projects, she shared, “I am so excited to work with Irrfan. I have worked with all the Khans, so it was a box that needed to be ticked. It’s a different world working with such an amazing actor. As for Takht, it’s been so long that Karan has directed me. It’s an exciting time for me to be doing such interesting projects.”