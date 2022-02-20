Kareena Kapoor introduces Spy Bahu, says Colors’ new show ‘left me captivated’. Watch video

Colors recently released a promo of its new show titled Spy Bahu, starring Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim. But more than the show’s plot and cast, it is Kareena Kapoor who’s grabbing eyeballs. No, she isn’t featuring in the show, but the actor is a part of its promo, giving fans a sneak peek into the twisted love story of its protagonists.

In the promo, we see Kareena introducing Sana and Sehban’s characters Sejal, a spy, and Yohan, a suspected terrorist, respectively. Despite Sejal being a clumsy girl, Yohan is seen getting attracted towards her, both being unaware about each other’s reality. Set against the backdrop of Kashmir with Kareena’s appearance and voice, Spy Bahu reminds us of Raazi where Alia Bhatt played an Indian spy planted in a Pakistani family.

The show’s synopsis reads, “Spy Bahu chronicles the unusual love story between a young spy named Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan. As their lives take an unexpected turn, they fall in love with each other oblivious to each other’s reality. Both Sejal and Yohan are harboring secrets and about to take a risk that will make or break their relationship.”

Kareena Kapoor expressed her excitement about being associated with the show. In a statement, she said, “Spy Bahu is a fascinating love story that has left me captivated. The audience is going to love Sejal and Yohan’s chemistry and enjoy this power-packed show.”

Spy Bahu also stars Ayub Khan, Shobha Khote, Bhavna Balsavar among others. Colors is yet to announce its premiere date.