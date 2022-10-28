Karanvir Bohra voices his support for #MeToo accused Sajid Khan: ‘Everyone should be given a chance’

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who has been promoting his music video “Tere Jism Se” with co-star Poonam Pandey, has come out in support of #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan. Sajid, who was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct during India’s #MeToo movement. is currently seen as a contestant in popular reality show Bigg Boss 16, which triggered criticism from various people.

In a press conference, when Karanvir was asked about Bigg Boss 16, the actor said that he supports Sajid, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan as contestants and also feels that anyone who has made a mistake in the past, deserves to be given a chance.

“We all make mistakes and we all have flaws. In that sense, I support Sajid Khan as a contestant. I support Abdu and MC Stan. These three by far I love. They are really really good,” Karanvir Bohra said.

The actor added, “Everyone should be given a chance. You have to be with people and I know him (Sajid Khan) from a very long time. I know Farah ma’am from a very long time. Be it anyone, including my friend, if they have done something right or wrong, we stand by that person.”

Recently, a Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee also spoke about Sajid Khan’s misconduct with her when the former went to give an audition for a song in his film Himmatwala. Rani claimed that Sajid spoke to her about her body and sex life with her partner. However, the actor left when she felt uncomfortable with the discussion.