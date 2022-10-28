scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Karanvir Bohra voices his support for #MeToo accused Sajid Khan: ‘Everyone should be given a chance’

Karanvir Bohra said that he has known filmmaker Sajid Khan from a very long time and feels that everyone makes mistakes in life.

Sajid KhanKaranvir Bohra supports Sajid Khan and feels he should be given another chance. (Photo: Instagram/karanvirbohra/PR Handout)

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who has been promoting his music video “Tere Jism Se” with co-star Poonam Pandey, has come out in support of #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan. Sajid, who was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct during India’s #MeToo movement. is currently seen as a contestant in popular reality show Bigg Boss 16, which triggered criticism from various people.

In a press conference, when Karanvir was asked about Bigg Boss 16, the actor said that he supports Sajid, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan as contestants and also feels that anyone who has made a mistake in the past, deserves to be given a chance.

“We all make mistakes and we all have flaws. In that sense, I support Sajid Khan as a contestant. I support Abdu and MC Stan. These three by far I love. They are really really good,” Karanvir Bohra said.

Also Read |Ali Fazal demands Sajid Khan’s eviction from Bigg Boss 16, shares graphic of filmmaker’s photo being lit on fire

The actor added, “Everyone should be given a chance. You have to be with people and I know him (Sajid Khan) from a very long time. I know Farah ma’am from a very long time. Be it anyone, including my friend, if they have done something right or wrong, we stand by that person.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...

Recently, a Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee also spoke about Sajid Khan’s misconduct with her when the former went to give an audition for a song in his film Himmatwala. Rani claimed that Sajid spoke to her about her body and sex life with her partner. However, the actor left when she felt uncomfortable with the discussion.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 08:57:30 pm
Next Story

Auto, taxi fares set to increase in Delhi

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

SUHANA
Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement