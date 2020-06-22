Karanvir Bohra’s daughters, Bella and Vienna, to have their own animation series

Karanvir Bohra’s daughters Bella and Vienna are quite popular on Instagram (Photos: Instagram/karanvirbohra). Karanvir Bohra’s daughters Bella and Vienna are quite popular on Instagram (Photos: Instagram/karanvirbohra).

Actor Karanvir Bohra’s daughters, Bella and Vienna, are all set to star in their own animation project. The twins are quite popular on social media and now their lives will be recreated into a series titled The Adventures of Bella and Vienna.

The actor shared a mini clip on Instagram announcing the project. He wrote, “The big news… Bella and Vienna will be staring in their own cartoon…. “The Adventures of Bella & Vienna” – animated series coming soon. 😊.”

The twins, who give an insight into their lives through their Instagram handle ‘twinbabydiaries’ (handled by their mother Teejay Sidhu), also shared the video and wrote, “BELLA / VIENNA – Hi everybody! Surprise! Remember we told you yesterday about our big news? This is it – we will be starring in our own cartoons, called ‘The Adventures of Bella and Vienna!’ 😊 There is still a little time but we will keep you updated here. We’re really excited to see ourselves as cartoon characters! 😄 Thank you for all the love you have given us here.. We can’t wait to share this next project with you! 😊❤️🙏”

The series will be produced by Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu themselves in collaboration with an animation studio. Talking about the project, Bohra exclusively told indianexpress.com, “We have been telling stories on the twinbabydiaries’ social media platforms for the past three years. We thought we would take that forward by creating cartoons that have a similar feel. They will impart valuable life lessons mixed with adventure! The babies are three now so they are more curious about the world. They ask more questions, they want to explore more. This was a perfect time to start their animation project.”

When asked which platform would the show be launched on, the actor smiled and said, “I cannot divulge more details right now. We will surely keep everyone updated about the developments.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd