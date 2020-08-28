Karanvir Bohra set to become father again

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are already parents to twins Bella and Vienna (Photo: PR)

Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra is set to embrace fatherhood again. Bohra took to Instagram on Friday to announce the good news. The baby is due by the end of the year.

Calling it the ‘best birthday gift ever,’ the actor shared that he is beyond grateful that God chose them to become parents again. In the photo shared on Instagram, the couple is seen moulding a child figure from clay. He added that there is so much love for the little soul already.

Along with the photo, Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Ultimately, it’s God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. 🙏❤️ Best birthday gift ever.”

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are already parents to twins – Bella and Vienna. The three-year-olds are already very popular on social media. Earlier, talking to indianexpress.com, the actor had shared that he considers his daughters their lucky charms. Being born on Diwali, he considers them the avatars of Goddess Laxmi and Saraswati.

He had said, “They arrived with not just joy but a lot of luck for the family. I think life will only get better now. Becoming a father has been a wonderful feeling, but it’s yet to sink in. My wife Teejay and I are yet to believe that we have become parents. For me, my mom and dad are parent figures, not us. We keep saying that God has given us the responsibility to bring up his two angels. We are nowhere their parents (laughs). As of now, we are giving in to all their demands seeing their cute little puppy faces. Only time will tell how we emerge as parents.”

Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Sidhu join the list of soon-to-be celebrity parents after Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli.

