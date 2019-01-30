Karanvir Bohra stuck in Moscow, Indian embassy in Russia responds

TV actor Karanvir Bohra on Wednesday said he has been detained at Moscow International Airport due to passport issues and the Indian embassy in Russia has contacted the authorities.

The actor, who is in the city for MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival, took to Twitter to share the news.

“So bummed… waiting at #moscowairport coz my passport is a little damaged. They (are) contemplating to deport me back to India

“@IndEmbMoscowRus @IndEmbMoscow I wished you would have told me that prior to issuing me the visa. Feeling bad for @IndianFilmsRus (sic),” Bohra wrote.

The official Twitter handle of Embassy of India in the Russian Federation responded, saying “Embassy officials are in touch with Russian authorities regarding the issue.”

He replied, “Thank you so much…. much much appreciated. Always good to know that I’m looked after by my @IndEmbMoscow.”

The actor was last seen in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 12.