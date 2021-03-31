Karanvir Bohra shares cute picture with daughter Gia Vanessa Snow: ‘I just love the way you look at me’

Actor Karanvir Bohra is a doting father, and his Instagram posts are proof. A day after celebrating Holi with his close friends and family members, Karanvir spent moments of calm with his new-born daughter Gia Vanessa Snow. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor described how he feels when Gia looks at her. “I just love the way you look at me, it makes my heart melt,” he wrote.

As soon as he posted the picture, his friends from the industry dropped adorable comments for the father-daughter duo. Zareen Khan, Mahhi Vij, Aashka Goradia and his wife Teejay Sidhu were all hearts for Karan’s post.

Karanvir and Teejay welcomed their third child in December 2020. Earlier this month, Teejay celebrated three months of Gia and shared her experience. Sharing a picture of herself with Gia, she wrote, “Carrying, nurturing and bringing a child earth-side is no joke! Sometimes the journey got rough, but we both made it to the finish line – this hospital bed! (Actually, pregnancy was the easy part, these sleepless nights? Not easy!) Was amazing being on this nine month trip together! We got to know each other pretty well. :) We’d communicate in our own way – I’d talk to her and she’d kick me back!”

Adding that by the time she was born the two were “well acquainted.” “I knew all her different cries – when she was hungry, when she was tired, when she wanted to be held. But this is just the beginning – there is a lot more to discover and I’m so looking forward to it. We’re going to have a great life ahead, little love. Welcome to the world! (You’re 3 months, but still pretty new here.)”