Karanvir Bohra reveals he calls Shweta Tiwari ‘mama’ because of Kasautii Zindagi Kay: ‘So blessed…’

Television actor Karanvir Bohra wrote a emotional post for his former Kasautii Zindagi Kay co-star, Shweta Tiwari. The two had played the troubled mother-son duo in the television soap, which ran for around six years. Sharing a photo with Shweta, Karanvir mentioned that while she was still ‘Mama’ for him, she didn’t look as if she was a mother of two.

He wrote, “Meri apni @shweta.tiwariMain ‘Mama’ bolta hoon kyonki humara #prem aur #prerna ka #maabete ka rishta tha in #kasautyzindagikay But you no way look like a mamma of 2, so so so beautiful.. so blessed.. so strong.” The photo received instant love from fans. Shweta is mother to two children, Reyansh and Palak.

The two share a close friendship, going by their photos and comments to each other. Shweta had shot to fame with the role of Prerna Bajaj in the show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, which also featured Ronit Bose Roy in a pivotal role. Karanvir Bohra played the role of her estranged and rebellious son, Prem,who falls in love with Mukti, played by Tina Parekh. Later, Karanvir Bohra left the show and was replaced by Vikas Sethi. The series received a reboot, which featured Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover, Karan Patel, Hina Khan and Aamna Shariff.

Recently, Karanvir was left shattered after the death of his close friend Sidharth Shukla and along with others, wrote a tribute for him.