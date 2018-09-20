Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra to get reprimanded for sleeping during the day

Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra told Bigg Boss that he wasn’t sleeping but meditating. Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra told Bigg Boss that he wasn’t sleeping but meditating.

While fans have been impressed by Karanvir Bohra’s hygiene fundas, Bigg Boss will not take kindly to the TV actor dozing off in the house. As per sources, the Naagin 2 actor will be reprimanded by Bigg Boss for sleeping during the day.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “In three days, Karanvir was caught sleeping. Today, the actor dozed off while sitting. When the alarm rang again, the embarrassed Karanvir told Bigg Boss that he wasn’t sleeping but meditating. While he tried hard to convince everyone, the housemates continued to pull his leg.”

On the other hand, the ladies of the house will have a tough time trying to distribute kitchen duties. Dipika Kakar will feel that everyone just wants to stir the ladle, and not participate in other chores. She will sulk on not having anyone to help her out with cutting vegetables and cleaning the utensils. While Nehha Pendse and Urvashi Vani will agree to it, Srishty Rode will take a dig on the Khan sisters stating that they only talk but do not believe in action. She will also jokingly confess that she wants to be the one who is only appreciating food rather than cooking.

Cooking duties ko distribute karne ke liye ho rahi hai contestants ke beech charcha! Dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje! #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Wns7cPxqzq — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 20, 2018

With the nominations having changed equations already, it would be interesting to see what lies ahead in the show.

