Karanvir Bohra on his Bigg Boss 12 journey: I am now ready to take on the world

Karanvir Bohra was the first finalist to get evicted from Bigg Boss 12. But the Naagin 2 actor shared that he is more than happy to have experienced the complete journey. “I am really happy with my journey. Bigg Boss was an opportunity to seek myself. By God’s grace, I have done really well in my more than a decade-long career. But there comes a time when you feel what’s next. But after spending 105 days in the Bigg Boss 12 house, I have come back with a lot more passion and energy. I am ready to take on the world now,” shared Karanvir in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com

He shared that after playing numerous roles on screen, God gifted him Bigg Boss to let him enact the character that he was born with. And when asked if he regrets being the nice guy and losing the trophy, Karanvir said, “Who will ever regret being good? And I was just being me and not trying to put up a face. And it did get me till here, which is an achievement in itself. Yes, it feels a little sad that I couldn’t clinch the trophy. But it will only motivate me to work harder when I start with my next chapter.”

When the journey video of the finalists was screened, Karanvir Bohra had claimed that Bigg Boss is a mirror that showed him his new side. Sharing that he is taking back many lessons from the reality show, the actor said, “The most important teaching is that one should always speak out. When you want something, you need to voice it out for the universe to know. It is waiting for you to ask and it will work its magic to get you the same.”

Through the course of the show, while most contestants were terrified of Salman Khan’s anger, Karanvir became the butt of his jokes. So much so that his wife Teejay Sidhu wrote an open letter asking why her husband was constantly being humiliated on the reality show. The actor shared that though he is yet to read the letter but he does respect Teejay’s opinions. As for Salman, Karanvir had only sweet things to say about the host.

“I wouldn’t call it being the butt of jokes as it was a cute banter. It was all great between us. We all know he does these fun things with only the people he loves. Our families have known each other for a long time. And now there’s more love between us. I know he loves me a lot, and I have started respecting him even more,” he said.

Karanvir Bohra shared that he will miss everything about the show. “The people, waking up to the song-dance routine, fighting, insecurity, jealousy and even stealing ration, everything was really special. I will cherish each moment spent in the house and miss it terribly,” he said.

Lastly, talking about his peculiar style statements in Bigg Boss 12, the actor said, “I appreciate with full humility that the audience liked my fashion taste. I really feel one can express and experiment a lot with style.”

While Dipika Kakar won the coveted title, Sreesanth ended up being the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 12.