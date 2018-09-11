Karanvir Bohra on participating in Bigg Boss 12: Cannot leave my babies

Karanvir Bohra says he refused to be a part of Bigg Boss 12 as he cannot live without his daughters – Vienna and Bella. Karanvir Bohra says he refused to be a part of Bigg Boss 12 as he cannot live without his daughters – Vienna and Bella.

Recently, there was a speculation that Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu will participate in Bigg Boss 12. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the couple admitted that they were approached for Bigg Boss 12 but denied being a part of it.

Karan said, “We were approached for the show. And to be true, we have been approached before too.” Teejay added, “We have two little kids to take care of. I cannot leave them behind and head for the show for three long months. The kids are too young, dependent and vulnerable. Bella and Vienna both are very well connected to my parents and his but they will need their parents to be around. I would not like to comprise on my duty of being a mother to them and not cherish time with them. Maybe 10 years from now, when the two will grow up and be a mouthful, a show like Bigg Boss can be a great break. And for Karan, he is so attached to them!”

Karan continued, “I follow the show very closely but I am very much attached to my babies. I cannot leave them.”

When we asked what kind of contestant he wouldn’t like to see on the show, Karan said, “I don’t think we can decide who should or who should not participate in the show as a contestant. It is quite fun to see how different personalities come together under a single roof.” Teejay agreed saying, “I think the beauty of the show lies in the suspense of what sort of contestants will participate in the show.”

The couple was in New Delhi to promote the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Karan, who has been a part of the epic show’s first season, believes rebooting the show is a great decision.

“It is extremely exciting that second and contemporary version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is coming back for the viewers. People have been asking me if I will come back on the show. I am excited how the show will recreate the magic. I am sure there is a lot of pressure on the new actors but I am confident that Ekta Kapoor will weave her magic on the screens once again,” Karan concluded.

