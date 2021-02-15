Karanvir Bohra’s daughter Gia Vanessa Snow is his ‘new Valentine’

Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third child, Gia Vanessa Snow, in December 2020. (Photos: Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu/Instagram)

Actor Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram account to share an adorable click with newborn daughter Gia Vanessa Snow. Calling the little one, his “new valentine”, Karanvir also explained the meaning of her name.

The black-and-white image has Gia clinging onto Karanvir’s shoulder. The actor wrote in his caption, “Meet my new #valentine.. ❤️ @snowflake282219 isn’t she something…. all of us is all your love. #omnamoshivaya🙏 ⚫ 🧿📿 Gia= Mother Earth(mata parvati ka roop) Vanessa= born of Venus, god of love Snow= with love from her sisters.”

Wife Teejay Sidhu also posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it, “GIA VANESSA SNOW.. the one who reminds us everyday what pure #love is.. the one whose name revolves around love itself.. Gia, meaning #heart.. Vanessa from Latin, meaning ‘of Venus, the God of love’.. and Snow because her two older sisters named her that, much before we decided on a name!! (What a coincidence, it snowed today on #ValentinesDay!) ❄ May you spread love and sunshine everywhere you go, little one.. You are so so precious. ❤️”

Celebs like Gauahar Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Maniesh Paul, Tahira Kashyap, Addite Malik, Simple Kaul, Ashmit Patel, Siddharth Nigam, Shruti Seth, Ravi Dubey, Mahhi Vij, Shweta Tiwari, Prabhleen Kaur, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sudanshu Pandey, Juuhi Babbar, Srishty Rode and others also sent wishes to the father-daughter duo.

Karanvir regularly shares videos with Gia on his Instagram account.

Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third child, Gia Vanessa Snow, in December 2020. Their twin daughters Bella and Vienna were born in 2016.

Calling his daughters his own Charlie’s Angels at home, an excited Karanvir had said in a statement, “Hamare ghar pe ab teen deviyan aayi hai! Lakshmi, Saraswati and now Paravati! I am proud to be a father to three beautiful daughters! Teejay and I over the moon to have this lovely angel in our lives. Bella and Vienna are also very excited to welcome home their baby sister. The feeling is amazing, and we are all on top of the world as it’s now going to be an absolute full house!”