Case filed against Karanvir Bohra as woman accuses him of defrauding her of Rs 1.99 crore

A case has been filed against television actor Karanvir Bohra and six others for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 1.99 crore, after promising to repay the money with 2.5 percent interest. The woman claimed that only a portion of the money was returned, according to the case filed at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.

As per ANI, the woman also claimed that when she asked Karanvir for the amount, the actor and his wife did not respond properly and threatened to shoot her. The police have started the investigation and will soon record their statements.

Karanvir Bohra was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show, Lock Upp where he confessed that he was in debt and would’ve committed suicide if he didn’t have a family. He also said that he had 3-4 cases filed against him for non-payment of dues. Karanvir said that every show he had accepted since 2015 was for paying the money back. “I feel so sorry for my family,” he said. “What have I given them?” He said that anyone in this situation would’ve killed themselves, and called this show a ‘lifeline’.

Karanvir and his wife Teejay Sidhu had enrolled their two daughters in a Canadian school, instead of an Indian school, which was a difficult situation. “We want them to have the experience of being with a teacher, having friends, studying in a classroom where all other children get. I would not want to deprive them of it, and that is why I decided to get them admitted to a school in Canada,” reveals Sidhu.

Karanvir Bohra is a popular television actor who has starred in popular Hindi serials like KKusum, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Qubool Hai.