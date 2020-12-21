Karanvir Bohra blessed with a baby girl

Teejay Sidhu gave birth to the baby girl in Canada. (Photo: PR and Karanvir Bohra/Instagram)

Actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday. This is their third child.

Excited about the new addition to the family, Bohra said in a statement, ”Hamare ghar pe ab teen deviyan aayi hai! Lakshmi, Saraswati and now Paravati! I am proud to be a father to three beautiful daughters! Teejay and I over the moon to have this lovely angel in our lives. Bella and Vienna are also very excited to welcome home their baby sister. The feeling is amazing, and we are all on top of the world as it’s now going to be an absolute full house!”

Karanvir Bohra also took to Instagram to post a video featuring his three daughters. Karanvir said that he now has his own Charlie’s Angels at home. Teejay Sidhu too joined the celebration and added that it’s all about girl power in the family.

Karanvir and Teejay welcomed their twin daughters Bella and Vienna in 2016.

