Karanveer Mehra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘If not for him, I would have left the industry’

Sushant Singh Rajput would be remembered as an actor who created magic on screen. To his friends, however, he was so much more – he was a mentor of sorts, a sounding board and the one who always pushed them to do better.

Karanveer Mehra, a popular face on television, was one of his closest friends who were ‘inseparable once’. The two drifted apart with time and the actor says he will always be haunted by the fact that he could not do anything to save him. Sushant died on June 14 last year.

Talking to indianexpress.com about his relationship with the Kai Po Che actor, Karanveer Mehra shared, “He was two years younger to me but always behaved like the older one. We came from the same school (Barry John’s Acting School) and were connected by our love of acting. He literally took care of me, guided me both professionally and personally. Maybe things didn’t materialise for me as much as we wanted but Sushant left no stones unturned to push me ahead. I don’t know why he always held me in such high regard and felt that I was just a step away from making it big.”

The two friends also bonded over sports and would spend hours practicing before the MS Dhoni biopic. He shared that every morning they would practice with coach Kiran More and that the film was mounted in front of his eyes. “And those gala times we had with all our friends coming over,” he added.

Sharing that he could not believe the news that Sushant had passed away, Karanveer shared, “Sushant has been at my Delhi house and we have spent so much time here also, and he was quite close to my mother. On June 14 last year, when a friend broke the news to me, I did not trust it thinking that they were talking about his ex-manager who had passed away a few days back. When I switched on the television, I realized it was true and in panic mode, I called my mom, who sat down after hearing the news. It broke our hearts.”

The It’s Not That Simple actor said that while there was not much they could have done, he added that he wished he had tried to stay in touch with Sushant. “Before his death, for about eight months, we were not in touch. It happens when people reach a stature and meet different people. And all of us respected that fact. I had messaged him on June 1 or 2 after seeing his post to Mahesh Shetty. He just hit the like button and now I feel I should have pressed on catching up, meeting him. I should have reached out to him. Honestly, we all feel the grass is greener on the other side but now when you look at it, he was the loner. He may be could not make the friends he wanted and lost on the ones he had on the way.”

Refusing to discuss the aftermath of the actor’s death, the actor said, “There were so many conspiracy theories being built and whatnot. Honestly, I cannot blame anyone except myself. I wish I had gone ahead met him, spoken to him, maybe we would have managed to save him. There was a time when we were inseparable living at each other’s house. I wish I had pushed myself a little more.”

The Pavitra Rishta actor said that there was a time he was ready to give up. “I would have packed off if it wasn’t for him. He kept boosting me, spent so much time together, and then I got a show, and everything became better. He actually kept pushing us to improve ourselves, be it books, sports, or workshops. Sushant also got me to meet producers and casting agents,” he shared, adding that it was not just him but many others who were groomed by Sushant. “That’s the kind of confidence and love for the craft he had. And he did go ahead and prove it.”

He calls the loss personal. “Apart from the legacy of work he has left behind, and the kind of fans he had, his death was a personal loss for me. It was like a brother going away, and I could not do anything. I still keep thinking that my scientist friend found his protons in some desert and has found a better place. I miss him, and will always do,” he concluded.