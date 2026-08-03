Karan Wahi shows severe bruises from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 pellets task: ‘Scariest season’

After Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi Karan Wahi has also revealed that he sustained severe injuries while performing a task on the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During a challenge, Gaurav, Karan, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shagun Sharma had to stand as targets while pellets were fired at them. All four contestants were injured during the task, following which Gaurav and Karan took to social media to share photos of their bruises.

On Instagram, Karan posted a carousel of photos and videos capturing the gruelling task, as well as the severe bruises he sustained during the challenge. Sharing that Khatron Ke Khiladi would always be his favourite show, the actor wrote in the caption, “Khatro ke khiladi is by far my fav show Not because iam a DareDevil or i like Adventure. lam scared of everything that the show makes you do. But I Love it because it teaches me things about myself i never thought i had in me.”