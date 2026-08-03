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Karan Wahi shows severe bruises from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 pellets task: ‘Scariest season’
Television actor Karan Wahi recently opened up about the 'difficult' pellets task on Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
After Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi Karan Wahi has also revealed that he sustained severe injuries while performing a task on the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During a challenge, Gaurav, Karan, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shagun Sharma had to stand as targets while pellets were fired at them. All four contestants were injured during the task, following which Gaurav and Karan took to social media to share photos of their bruises.
On Instagram, Karan posted a carousel of photos and videos capturing the gruelling task, as well as the severe bruises he sustained during the challenge. Sharing that Khatron Ke Khiladi would always be his favourite show, the actor wrote in the caption, “Khatro ke khiladi is by far my fav show Not because iam a DareDevil or i like Adventure. lam scared of everything that the show makes you do. But I Love it because it teaches me things about myself i never thought i had in me.”
He added, “This is the third time iam doing this and its been the scariest and the most pain enduring season. But something about this show makes me fall in love with it even more. Its made me soo much more than who iam, Its Taught me Who i can Be if i want to… #thankyou. Here is the most Difficult Stunt i have been a part of Watch #kkk15. And see all ur favs face fear like never before. Also DONT TRY THIS ANYWHERE Just DONT.”
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Earlier in the day, Gaurav Khanna shared glimpses of his bruises from the pellets task on social media. He captioned the post, “Thanks, Orry, for making this. I could still feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All four of us went through this and still have these marks.”
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