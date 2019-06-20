Karan Wahi replaces Dheeraj Dhoopar as the host of Dance India Dance 7

Even before the show could hit screens, Dheeraj Dhoopar has made an exit from Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions. The actor will be replaced by Karan Wahi as the host of the dance reality show, that will also see Kareena Kapoor Khan making her television debut.

Dheeraj, who plays the lead in popular serial Kundali Bhagya, in a statement shared, “Hosting is something that I always wanted to do and I enjoy it thoroughly. Dance India Dance is something that I was looking up to but being a new show with a new format, it got very draining for me physically and mentally. And I felt that I needed to focus on my other commitments. Hence I have decided to move on from the show. We mutually discussed the best way ahead. It also gives me a chance to pursue a few other things that I had planned.”

A source close to the show shared with indianexpress.com, “Dheeraj is a popular face thanks to his daily show. This was also the reason why he was roped in to host DID. But sadly, the actor could not manage to pull off the task of the host. The team thus amicably decided to part ways. Karan, who was holidaying in the UK, has begun shooting from today.”

Since a couple of episodes were already shot beforehand, viewers will get to see Dheeraj Dhoopar on the show, this weekend. Karan Wahi will take charge subsequently from the next episodes. Interestingly, Karan has previously hosted DID Super Moms 2.

Dance India Dance launched in 2009 and has already had six seasons, along with multiple seasons of its spin-off DID Li’l Masters and DID Super Moms. The original judges of the show were Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Remo Dsouza. The following seasons were judged by choreographers like Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji and Shruti Merchant among others. The dance reality series has also featured Bollywood stalwart Mithun Chakraborty as the ‘grandmaster’ in every season. His distinct style of saying ‘kya baat, kya baat, kya baat’, while complimenting contestants has become quite popular.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dance India Dance: Battle of Champions will also have Raftaar and Bosco Martis as the judges. The show premieres on June 22 on Zee TV.