Karan Wahi reacts to engagement reports with Jennifer Winget: ‘Don’t know where this came from’

Karan Wahi on engagement reports with Jennifer Winget (Photos: Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget / Instagram)
Actors Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have been in the news since Wednesday morning. According to several media reports, the Dill Mill Gaye co-stars have gotten engaged and are rumored to take the plunge very soon. While there has never been a buzz around them having a romantic relationship, Jennifer and Karan have always been very good friends. Following these reports, SCREEN reached out to Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget to confirm the news. Reacting to the rumors, Karan denied them, while Jennifer has yet to respond.
Commenting on his rumored engagement with Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi said, “Thank you for checking with me. Don’t know where this came from, but it’s not true.” Karan also wrote on his Instagram stories, “Free ki PR ke liye Shukriya.” Jennifer and Karan had last shared screen space in the web series Raisinghani VS Raisinghani, where they played each other’s love interest. However, Karan and Jennifer have been quite a hit couple since their Dill Mill Gaye days in 2007.
Last year, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Karan and Jennifer spoke about working together once again after many years. Karan said, “We were very excited. I was like shukar hai.” Jennifer said, “14 saal ka vanwaas khatam hua.” Karan added, “We are just glad that we have gotten to work together. I have realized this after such a long time because I haven’t been able to work with people I know. It makes so much of a difference when you work with friends; that energy resonates. Screentime or weightage of role doesn’t come in that.”
Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget on relationships
In an interview during the promotions of their show, Raisinghani VS Raisinghani, Karan had also shared his take on modern relationships and said, “In today’s time, partnerships should be based on trust and for me on equality and equity. It’s a very big difference that a lot of people don’t know about. In a relationship, we just label the man as toxic; in real life, everyone is scarred or has a reason to be a particular way.”
Jennifer had said, “A lot of times, there are people who keep going back in a relationship; they should stop doing that.” Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover, and the two got divorced in 2014.
Recently, Jennifer Winget also posted a throwback picture from 2016 and called it a year when her path shifted. While Karan has reacted to these latest reports, Jennifer has yet to react to her engagement news.
