Karan Wahi reacts to engagement reports with Jennifer Winget: ‘Don’t know where this came from’

Actors Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have been in the news since Wednesday morning. According to several media reports, the Dill Mill Gaye co-stars have gotten engaged and are rumored to take the plunge very soon. While there has never been a buzz around them having a romantic relationship, Jennifer and Karan have always been very good friends. Following these reports, SCREEN reached out to Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget to confirm the news. Reacting to the rumors, Karan denied them, while Jennifer has yet to respond.

Commenting on his rumored engagement with Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi said, “Thank you for checking with me. Don’t know where this came from, but it’s not true.” Karan also wrote on his Instagram stories, “Free ki PR ke liye Shukriya.” Jennifer and Karan had last shared screen space in the web series Raisinghani VS Raisinghani, where they played each other’s love interest. However, Karan and Jennifer have been quite a hit couple since their Dill Mill Gaye days in 2007.