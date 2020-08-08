Karan Wahi: Khatron Ke Khiladi made me more aware about myself

Karan Wahi participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8. (Photo: Karan Wahi/Instagram) Karan Wahi participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8. (Photo: Karan Wahi/Instagram)

Colors launched its new reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India just a few days ago. With Rohit Shetty away from the city, Farah Khan was seen taking over as the host in the initial episodes. For the first time, the adventure reality show has been shot in India in this special edition.

The contestants for the special edition include actors Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Karan Patel. After a rally of stunts and challenges, Dhanjani managed to win the ‘champion jacket’ in the first week. The coming episode will see Shetty returning to the series with daredevil tasks planned for the contestants.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Karan Wahi spoke about going back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, competing with his best friend and his equation with host Rohit Shetty.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation

In the first episode that we saw, you were the only contestant with a mask and gloves. How was it shooting with so many precautions?

I may seem over-cautious to other people but yes, I am scared. This was the reason I took so long to say yes to the project. I have refused a few projects before this show. Since Khatron Ke Khiladi requires less time as compared to a fiction show, I decided to go for it. Also, the production has been really cooperative and careful about all our requirements. I won’t say the ‘show must go on’ but eventually we all have to go back to work.

You had a few low moments when you participated in season 8. Were you scared that those fears will affect you again?

I actually think the fear is not there as much as it was last time, as you know what you are getting into. Obviously, if you bring a tiger in front of me, I will be scared. You may laugh at me for quitting a task with rats but we Indians are primarily cat and dog lovers, so anyone would have been uncomfortable. Khatron is all about overcoming your fears while doing the stunt, but there will be a level of fear always. However, I always say that the show gave me so much. It has changed my ideologies. Apart from courage, it also made me more aware about myself.

How is it to compete with your best friend Rithvik Dhanjani?

Actually, it’s a lot of fun when your best friend is in the same competition. We are both competitive in our own way but this doesn’t define us. Having someone close gives you a sense of belonging and you also know that someone is always rooting for you. It might sound cliche but at the end of the day you want to win and if not, you would want your friend to win. I must add that being against a friend doesn’t mean you would let him win, or the other way.

You even worked with Rohit Shetty on India’s Next Superstar, and with Farah Khan on various shows. How’s your bond with the hosts?

I am really close to both of them and have done a lot of work, from TV to award shows, with them. I have a relationship with them that goes beyond work. Also, in today’s time, you want to be around people who love and care for you. So it was a relief for me. Rohit sir of course has become synonymous to Khatron and you cannot think of the show without him. As for Farah ma’am, she is the only female director who has flying cars in her films. She has added the much needed Bollywood tadka to the season.

You were keeping quite busy during the lockdown. Tell us something about that?

I am glad and thankful that I was one of the lucky people who had work during this time. I am indebted to the platforms for bringing such innovative concepts. Also, it worked in my favour as mentally, I was always working. Not using your brains when you are in a creative field is a big problem. While it was all fun, when you are working from home, not meeting anyone, you get agitated by the mundane life. Everyone wants to vent out and talk. I am not a call person and so it was a great break to finally come out and meet friends while shooting for this show. Also, since a lot of people are dependent on their basic livelihood on me, it makes me all the more charged up to do more so that they don’t suffer.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India airs on weekends at 9 pm on Colors

