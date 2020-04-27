Karan Wahi: Hundred will leave a smile on your face

Karan Wahi’s Hundred is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Karan Wahi’s Hundred is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hotstar Specials recently launched its latest original Hundred. Starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru in the lead roles, the eight-episode series also features Karan Wahi.

While Lara Dutta plays a police officer, Rajguru is seen in the role of a terminally ill patient in a quest for some adventure before she dies. As for Karan Wahi, the popular television star dons the avatar of a rapper.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Wahi opens up about his latest project, the difference between TV and digital space and life during lockdown.

Excerpts from the conversation:

This is the first time we are seeing you play an unpolished character. How was the experience?

I think every experience teaches you something and helps you get better. As actors, you want to do something out of your comfort zone. Maddy, as you mentioned, would seem quite unpolished to a lot of people but there would be many in the audience who would identify with him. He is very relatable. There are a lot of things, like the way he talks and behaves, that I picked up from some friends. I have known jatts and even when they speak the normalest of things, it sounds very different. That is what we have tried to do. It was actually a lot of fun to get that opportunity to express yourself in a very different way. Hundred is a superb show, and will leave a smile on your face for sure.

In Hundred, Lara Dutta’s character is seen trying to find a place for herself in a man’s world. You have been part of the TV industry, which is ruled by women. How difficult was it to make your mark?

I keep telling everyone that I am a man living in a woman’s world. Honestly, every medium is different. With web or films, it’s just that one has a lot of pre-production time to work on a character. With television, eventually, the show revolves around the hero and heroine. The best part of OTT is that it’s not just about the main characters. If you are good, then you will definitely create a niche for yourself. Otherwise, we do act the same way in every medium.

Was it a challenge to be directed by three people in Hundred?

This was my first series with more than one director. But the best part was when we were on the set, they expected us to do things that we wanted to do. That’s the trust all of them had in everybody. They were all very open to feedback, and it became quite easy on set.

Since television doesn’t offer a lot to male actors, and films are tough to crack, has the web become a good platform to showcase talent?

I think every medium has its pros and cons. Also, it’s not that everything on the web is amazing. Yes, it’s a platform which is making its mark across the country in a big way. And that has definitely created much more opportunity. The issue with television is that you will be bound to one show till the end. As for the web, it gives you the freedom to do multiple things. You can be doing three different characters at the same time.

You are learning music during the lockdown. Tell us more about it.

I think the lockdown got to me at the end of 20th day. I have been obsessed with something, and then move to another thing. That’s how it has been for me (laughs). But I really hope that all of us get out of it wiser, considerate and more empathetic.

