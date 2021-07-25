Karan Wahi busts myths about abs in his ‘transformation’ photos, promises to get back in shape

Television actor Karan Wahi decided to bust myths about abs recently through his social media. Karan, who is known to have a sculpted physique, took to Instagram and shared three different photos that show his abs before the coronavirus-induced lockdown and after it. In the first photo, he has perfect abs, in the second, he shows that he let himself go, and in the third, we can see his struggle of getting back into shape.

Flaunting his abs and no abs in the photos, he wrote, “How i started the Lockdown, Where i Reached in the Lockdown, Where I am Today.” He promised to get back into shape with the hashtag, #MainWaapisaaunga (I will be back).

In the postscript of his post, he wrote, “For those who think abs humesha rehte hain, it’s a myth.” His colleagues couldn’t believe their eyes. Television actor Jay Bhanushali wrote, “Nahiin, yeh nahin ho sakta (This can’t be true). Nevertheless, Anita Hassanandani shared a fire emoticon, while Ravi Dubey expressed his full faith that Karan would return to his original fit self in “no time at all.”

On the work front, Karan Wahi, who rose to fame with shows such as Remix and Dill Mill Gaye, has also made his mark in films such as Daawat-e-Ishq and Hate Story 4. Karan was the runner up in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India.