Karan Wahi turns 34: Asha Negi, Jennifer Winget, Gurmeet Choudhary and others share heartfelt messages

Actor Karan Wahi is celebrating his birthday today. While due to the lockdown, there is no party, his friends did try to make him feel special with some heartfelt posts on social media.

Calling him her ‘favourite one’, good friend Asha Negi also pulled his leg over girlfriend Uditi Singh. She wrote, “Happy birthday favourite one! Iam so happy, and so proud of you!! Ab toh cake bhi hai, aur cake laane wali bhi Jaaa jee le le apni zindagi Ps. You will always be my favourite! #foreverwaliyaari”

Wahi’s Dill Mill Gayye co-star Jennifer Winget penned a note for him which read, “Dear Wahinder, Wishing you the happiest birthday my dost. We’ve come a loooong way and gosh, there’s still a loooooonger way to go (Give or take 6years!? ) What to do?!? You are after all, one of the most nicest, funnest and truest friends that’s stuck by me through the years! So here’s wishing you reactions as over-exaggerated as this, to everything that your heart desires and more.. Big love and much hugs always, Jenno.”

Karan Wahi’s girlfriend Uditi Singh shared his solo picture on her Instagram profile. She also posted a lovely image of the two on her story. She captioned her post with the words, “May your big day be as special as you are to me ……Happy birthday ️ @karanwahi”

Gurmeet Choudhary, who is quite close to Karan Wahi, shared that if he had a younger brother, he would have been just like Karan. He also complained that Wahi doesn’t have any time for him.

Among all his friends, Maniesh Paul had the most hilarious post for Karan Wahi. He wrote, “Happpppyyyy birthday @karanwahi wahiiiii…stay blessed brother…bhagwaan kare tu woh saare shows host kare jo main bohot saari films aur kaam ke kaaran na kar paoon😜😜😜🤣🤣🤣🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘love u brother #mp #hosts #brothers #dillikelaunde #fun #life”

Others who shared some lovely posts about the birthday boy include Arjun Bijlani, Karanveer Mehra, Preeti Simoes, Shweta Gulati, Karanvir Bohra among more.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and TV stars like Bharti Singh, Nakuul Mehta and Jay Bhanushali also wished Karan Wahi on their Instagram stories.

Here’s wishing Karan Wahi a very happy birthday!

