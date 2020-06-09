Lesser-known facts about birthday boy Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi turns 34 today (Photo: Karan Wahi/Instagram). Karan Wahi turns 34 today (Photo: Karan Wahi/Instagram).

Defying age like no one else, Karan Wahi is actually turning younger each year. Having started his career with Remix, the actor went on to impress all with his performance in shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari among more. Realising his oratory skills, Wahi soon started hosting and has series like Indian Idol, Nach Baliye, Dance India Dance, India’s Next Superstar to his credit. On the web space, his shows Sacred Games and Hundred also won him much adulation.

Today, as the actor turns 34, let us take a look at a few lesser-known facts about him.

Nicknames

Karan Wahi’s nickname is Jinnie, however, his close friends also call him Rajkumar.

Karan Wahi would prefer a smaller circle of friends

The actor believes that he makes too many friends, and then doesn’t get a chance to spend time with his old buddies. If he could change his habit, he would like to stick to fewer friends, so that he can give them all equal attention.

The weirdest compliment the actor received

The weirdest compliment that he has ever received came from Kapil Sharma. Wahi shared that Sharma called me a mix of Kareena Kapoor’s face and Salman Khan’s body.

A chatterbox

Karan Wahi claims that he talks a lot and is actually a bad listener.

Do not lie to Karan Wahi

The actor confessed that he hates lies.

The actor doesn’t believe in flaunting his physique

Given his physique, you would feel that the actor enjoys flaunting it. However, he confessed that he feels embarrassed when he is asked to take his shirt off during shoots.

When Karan Wahi was on Tinder

Karan Wahi admitted that he was on dating app Tinder to check what it is all about and immediately went off it because it made him uncomfortable.

Playing cricket with Virat Kohli

The actor has played cricket at the state level along with Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. While cricket remains his first love, he enjoys acting.

Say no to Tattoo

The actor doesn’t have a tattoo as he believes he doesn’t want anything that is permanent on his body.

