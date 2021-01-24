scorecardresearch
Karan Veer Mehra ties the knot with Nidhi Seth in Delhi

Karan Veer Mehra and Nidhi Seth had a private wedding on Sunday in presence of close friends and family members.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2021 4:16:47 pm
karan veer mehra wedding with nidhi sethKaran Veer Mehra and Nidhi Seth got married in Delhi. (Photo: Karan Veer Mehra/Instagram)

Actor Karan Veer Mehra has tied the knot with Nidhi Seth in a private ceremony, which took place in New Delhi. The wedding took place in a Gurudwara on January 24.

The actor had earlier told Times of India that the wedding is taking place keeping all the COVID-19 precautions in mind. The Pavitra Rishta actor added that the couple will have a lavish reception in Mumbai for their industry friends who were not able to attend the wedding.

“We have invited only 30 guests for the shaadi, but we plan to hold a reception in Mumbai for our friends, who won’t be able to attend the wedding,” Karan said.

Nidhi opened up with TOI on why the couple chose to get married on January 24.

She said, “We had shortlisted a few dates, including one in December. However, we wanted 2020 out of our lives and hence, settled for January 2021. We checked online and found that January 24 was an auspicious date. I realised that I am not shooting on that day, and that was another reason we zeroed in on this date (laughs).”

Karan and Nidhi first met on the sets of a commercial in 2008. They reconnected three years ago during which Karan, who had turned a producer, offered Nidhi a part in one of his series.

Here are some picture of the couple from their pre-wedding ceremonies:

 

On the work front, Karan, who made his debut with Remix in 2005, was also part of a few Bollywood projects. He was seen in movies such as Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money, Badmashiyaan and Amen among others.

Recently, he was seen in 2020 series Poison 2, which is streaming on ZEE5.

