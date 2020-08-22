Karan Tacker on testing false positive for coronavirus: Got myself retested the same day

Karan Tacker revealed how he received a false positive test for coronavirus. (Photo: Karan Tacker/Instagram)

Actor Karan Tacker has revealed that his coronavirus test report was a false positive.

Karan shared that he was flying to Delhi for an endorsement shoot and had taken a COVID-19 test which gave tested him as positive. He was uncertain about the result as he was asymptomatic and was feeling healthy. The same day, he got himself retested twice and both the reports stated his result as negative.

Confirming the same, Karan said in an official statement, “Unfortunately, I tested positive when I landed in Delhi despite having no symptoms since the test performed was not complete. Fortunately, I got myself retested the same day and it came negative. Just to be sure, later again, I got my entire family also tested and everything came negative so am really happy about that.”

The Bepannah actor is currently in Delhi on an assignment. Before returning to work for the first time in six months, he was staying with his family in Lonavla, a hill station near Mumbai.

Karan who took to painting during lockdown recently donated his artwork for COVID relief fund. He was last seen in Neeraj Pandey’s high-octane web series, Special Ops.

