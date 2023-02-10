Karan Tacker on financial struggle during recession: ‘We had a tough time making ends meet…’

Actor Karan Tacker, who was recently appreciated for his performance in Khakhee: The Bihar Chapter, says that his career was not always stable. The actor, who has been in showbiz for almost 15 years, has done several television shows and films. However, before becoming an actor, Karan ran his family business, which was affected by the 2008 recession.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Special Ops actor said that his family racked up debt as the recession affected his family business. The 36-year-old revealed that he had even started looking for jobs to make ends meet.

“I had a business with my dad. The world was hit by recession in 2008, and that’s when my entire business went down. We had a tough time making ends meet as a family. At that time, I started scouting for jobs. From my education I would have probably gotten a job for Rs 25,000, which was little for the kind of debt our business had in the recession,” Karan Tacker said.

Explaining the nature of his business, Karan said, “I had a couple of (clothing) stores that I shut down. I remember letting go of all my stocks, putting out a sale because I had no place to keep my stock. I had put up a sign of ‘Buy one get six free’. I had let go of my house too.”

However, things took a turn for good when Karan Tacker decided to don the greasepaint. Although joining showbiz was never his plan, things eventually worked out for him.

“I started looking for a high paying job. I applied to an airline as a purser, because they used to pay a lakh and a half, monthly. I needed that money to make ends meet at that time. But I got an ad for a face cream brand which paid me a lot of money. I got 3 lakhs, 12 years back. 3 lakhs for 22 days was like… I told my Dad that I should work this out because this will pull us out of misery,” recalled the actor.