Karan Tacker: Would love to participate in Ace of Space with Vikas Gupta

Popular television actor Karan Tacker is all set to enter MTV Ace of Space as a special guest. Hosted by Vikas Gupta, the one-of-a-kind reality series will see contestants reveal their secrets to Karan. The actor will also indulge in some fun games with them. Before entering the house, Karan, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared that he was equally excited and nervous.

He said, “It’s a challenge to be in a place, completely disconnected from the world. It’s a new experience and something really scary. To be honest I am feeling like a contestant at the moment, with butterflies in my belly. I am definitely looking forward to the experience but am quite nervous also.”

While Karan Tacker shared that he would love to host a show like this, the actor remarked that he would never participate in one. “Being in these confined shows like Ace of Space and Bigg Boss is not a mean task. And if I would have to participate, I would take Vikas along with me. The mastermind, as he is fondly called, knows these formats well. He would make surviving easier,” he shared with a smile.

Further talking about youth based shows, Karan said, “It’s high time it takes over GEC. At the end of the day we all want to watch shows that seem relatable. I also consider myself as part of the youth. We are all metropolitan kids and we like to watch interesting and innovative concepts. It’s important that as an industry we cater to all. I would love to be associated with more youth based projects. And I am so happy that producers and channels are making and backing more youth centric shows.”

Concluding the conversation, the Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna actor said, “It’s a luxurious and glorious struggle. I am working on myself at the moment. My last outing was The Remix and I am now waiting for more interesting scripts to come my way.”

MTV Ace of Space special episode with Karan will air on Sunday at 6 pm.