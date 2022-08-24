Karan Singh Grovers showers mom-to-be Bipasha Basu with love, talks of ‘chaos of these months’: ‘I would explode into fireworks made of joy’

Actor Karan Singh Grover is excited to embrace fatherhood. On Tuesday night, the actor took to his social media platforms to write a heartfelt note of gratitude and showered mom-to-be Bipasha Basu with love and appreciation. Bipasha too shared the same picture this morning and wrote, “Just the 3 of us ❤️.”

Karan shared a beautiful picture from their pregnancy shoot, where he is seen hugging a pregnant Bipasha, and wrote, “It’s a combination of numerous feelings. All new but somehow familiar…not familiar like I’ve done this before but more like I’ve felt this in my most precious, most beautiful dream, like almost embedded into my DNA. A feeling so intense that I haven’t brought to the external surface of my being because I was afraid that I would explode into fireworks made of joy.”

He then shared how he first reacted when they came to know that they’re soon going to be parents. He wrote, “When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one..a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn’t really ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn’t fully understand it and definitely wasn’t something I could control. It’s been the exact same feeling every minute of everyday since then. Every step of the way witnessing what a lady goes through during this time, just witnessing the infinite , unspoken, unexpressed and sometimes unnoticed hardships that she goes through for this unfathomable miracle to happen inside of her…it’s just for me the truest explanation of what unconditional love is, what god is, what a creator is. I just catch myself wondering through the chaos of these months, that how come we all just don’t talk about this all the time?.”

“I feel myself constantly changing, constantly trying to understand how to make things better and make myself better. I’m constantly in a state of gratitude just to be a witness to this miracle of a woman, creating a life within her and making it look like it’s all just a part of her day. I think I was just waiting to express what I felt in words,” Karan added.

Bipasha and Karan broke the internet with their pregnancy announcement on August 16 with a beautiful pregnancy shoot. The couple tied the knot in April 2016. Their wedding was a grand affair as most of their Bollywood and television colleagues were in attendance.